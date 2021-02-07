Inmates at US jail stage riot

By IANS|   Published: 7th February 2021 11:24 am IST

Washington, Feb 7 : Inmates at the City Justice Centre located in the US city of St. Louis took over a section of the jail, staging a riot during which they set a small fire and broke windows.

The incident began at around 2.30 a.m. Saturday on the fourth floor of the jail, reports Xinhua news agency.

The prisoners yelled, broke windows, threw chairs and other items out of broken windows and started a small fire inside the jail.

A male corrections officer was injured and taken to the hospital in unknown condition.

Dozens of law enforcement officers are working to bring the situation under control, local media quoted Jacob Long, a spokesman for the city’s Mayor Lyda Krewson.

The disturbance probably occurred over concerns about the Covid-19 pandemic and restrictions that have limited visits and stalled court proceedings, officials said.

There were 633 inmates at the jail, local media reported.

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

By IANS|   Published: 7th February 2021 11:24 am IST
Back to top button