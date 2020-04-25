Innovative punishment by Tamil Nadu Police goes viral

New Delhi: Tamil Nadu Police Awareness idea goes viral. Policemen, medical fraternity and the GHMC department can be stated as real heroes who are risking their lives for the rest of the country.

Despite all the efforts from the government and police officials are some of the young boys and man are spot having a good time on roads violating lockdown down.

This was though punished in a very innovative idea in Tamil Nadu. In the video that has gone viral, the cops are seen halting three boys on a bike who are neither wearing a mask nor are they wearing a helmet. When, asked why they aren’t wearing a mask, the boys are seen trying to be over smart with the police. However, the fun for the police begins when a woman officer asks the boys if they know the consequences of not wearing a mask. The boys are then dragged into an ambulance where a ‘COVID-19 patients’ is bed-ridden. On seeing him, the boys try escaping, but are shoved into the ambulance. Some boys try escaping from the window, even as the patient gets up to try and explain that it’s a prank and a lesson for all violating lockdown rules.

Tamil Nadu police have received praise for the way they have treated lockdown violators across the state. Twitter, however, credited the cops for the ‘brilliant’ and innovative technique to keep people away from violating the lockdown.

