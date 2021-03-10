Innovative troops deployment enhanced detection along LoC: Shripad Naik

New Delhi, March 10 : Innovative troops deployment, proactive use of surveillance and monitoring devices and the Anti Infiltration Obstacle System (AIOS) have enhanced the ability to detect and intercept terrorists attempting to infiltrate and exfiltrate, Minister of State (Defence) Shripad Naik said on Wednesday.

In 2020, a total 99 infiltration attempts were made as against 216 attempts in 2019 across the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir. Seventy-one people were injured in ceasefire violations last year, against 127 people in 2019.

The minister said in the Lok Sabha that the Indian Army has adopted a robust counter infiltration strategy which has an appropriate mix of technology and human resource put together to check infiltration effectively.

On the basis of regular analysis of threat assessment and past infiltration attempts, drill and procedures are modified to counter emerging threats.

Replying to a question asked by parliamentarian Talari Rangaiah, Naik citied some of the measures employed by Indian Army to stop infiltration attempts.

He said that measures appraisal and upgradation of intelligence gathering capabilities, reorientation of surveillance architecture to enmesh with counter infiltration deployment and augmentation of Anti Infiltration Obstacle System (AIOS) incorporating surveillance assets are being carried out on a regular basis.

The minister also said that there is enhanced incorporation of aerial platforms, night vision equipment, radars and underground sensors to strengthen the surveillance architecture.

The Indian Army, along with the research and development agencies, regularly upgrades the design of Anti Infiltration Obstacle System on the fence to incorporate ‘smart’ components such as Border Surveillance System (BOSS), Laser Fence, Short Range Surveillance Equipment and others, the minister said.

