Inordinate delay in results of civil service screening test for minorities

Hyderabad: The Department of Minority Welfare’s Telangana Minorities Study Circle and Career Counselling Centre held a screening test on September 26 to select 100 candidates in Hyderabad and other districts. About 700 candidates participated in the screening test.

As per the notification issued by the Minorities Study Circle, the screening result was to be released on October 1 and the testimonials of the successful candidates were to be screened on October 4. However, due to the negligence of the officials, the result has not yet been released leading to worries among the candidates.

The Telangana government provides one-year free civil service coaching for minority candidates. This year the selected candidates will not get more than seven months’ coaching to prepare themselves as the prelims of the civil service exams are scheduled on June 5, 2022.

Telangana state government is desirous to increase the minority candidates’ representation in civil services but there are no practical actions to implement it.

The state government had failed to appoint a permanent director in this regard and has been instead assigning the task as an additional charge to other officers, who are not unable to pay the kind of attention the job requires.