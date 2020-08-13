Inox Group to sponsor India at Tokyo Olympics

Published: 13th August 2020

New Delhi, Aug 13 : The Inox Group will be the official sponsor for the Indian contingent at the Tokyo Olympics, the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) said on Thursday.

As part of its partnership agreement with the IOA, the multiplex giant will further support the Indian contingent’s promotions through its entertainment company, INOX Leisure Limited, at its multiplex properties around the country.

Inox has earlier collaborated with various sporting events, teams and leagues in the field of Table Tennis, Football, Badminton, Running, Basketball and Cricket, and building awareness among masses through effective promotional initiatives.

“We are happy to announce this partnership with INOX Group which will be beneficial for all our athletes and the organisation. We would like to thank INOX Group and Mr. Jain for showing their support for Team India, even under the current circumstances,” said IOA President Narinder Batra and Secretary General Rajeev Mehta in a joint statmenent.

“INOX Group has always assigned priority to India’s all-round progress. We are honoured and privileged to be able to support India’s Olympic dream through this prestigious association with the Indian Olympic Association. We look forward to the Indian contingent scaling new heights in the next Olympics,” said Inox group director Siddhart Jain.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

