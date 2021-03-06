Inquest proceedings begin in Muthoot group chairman’s death

New Delhi, March 6 ( IANS ) An inquest proceeding has been initiated in the death of 72-year-old Muthoot Group Chairman MG George Muthoot in East of Kailash, the Delhi Police said on Saturday.

As per the police, Muthoot died on Friday evening after allegedly falling from the fourth floor of his house in East of Kailash in South East Delhi. He was rushed to the hospital but succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

The incident happened on Friday. Police said that the Amar Colony police station received information at around 9:21 pm regarding his admission to the hospital.

A probe was conducted into the matter and statements were recorded. The CCTV cameras were also checked.

“After the fall, he was taken to Fortis Escort Hospital and he was declared dead during treatment. On Saturday, his post-mortem got conducted at AIIMS. No foul play is suspected. Inquest proceeding is being done,” said RP Meena, DCP South East Delhi.

An inquest is a judicial inquiry in common law jurisdiction, particularly one held to determine the cause of a person’s death.

Muthoot was named the 50h richest Indian in 2011 by Forbes Asia Magazine and reached the 44th spot in 2019.

The Kochi-based Muthoot Finance offers loans using gold as collateral.

