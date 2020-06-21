INS Airavat set to sail from Male with 250 stranded Indians

Male: Indian Naval ship INS Airavat is set to sail from Male to Tamil Nadu’s Tuticorin with about 250 Indians, who have been stranded owing to Covid-related travel restrictions, under the third phase of Operation ”Samudra Setu” as a part of the “Vande Bharat” mission.

“Check-in commences for the 5th round of evacuation of Indian nationals from the #Maldives under Op. #SamudraSetu,” India in Maldives tweeted.

The official said that the passengers were given food packets.

The INS Airavat had arrived at Male on Jun 20.

Operation Samudra Setu is a part of Vande Bharat Mission to bring back citizens stranded overseas amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Indian Navy had launched Operation Samudra Setu on May 8 to repatriate Indian citizens. INS Jalashwa and Magar have already evacuated 2,874 personnel from the Maldives and Sri Lanka to ports of Kochi and Tuticorin.

Source: ANI