INS Tarkash brings medical supplies to Mumbai from Kuwait, Saudi Arabia

New Delhi: As part of the ongoing Operation ‘Samudra Setu II’ to support the nation’s fight against coronavirus, Indian Naval Ship (INS) Tarkash on Tuesday arrived in Mumbai with critical medical supplies from Kuwait and Saudi Arabia.

In continuation of Oxygen Solidarity Bridge to support India’s fight against COVID, Indian Naval ships have been playing a crucial role in transshipment of Oxygen and other medical supplies from various countries amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“INS Tarkash entered Al Shuwaikh Harbour in Kuwait on May 31 and embarked 785 oxygen cylinders. Later on, the ship embarked 300 oxygen cylinders from Ad Dammam Port in Saudi Arabia on June 1.

She entered Mumbai Harbour with medical consignment on June 8,” the Indian Navy said in a statement.Earlier on May 24, under Operation Samudra Setu II, INS Tarkash had brought two Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) containers of 20 MT each (from Qatar), 760 oxygen cylinders, and 10 oxygen concentrators (from Bahrain).

Navy had launched Operation Samudra Setu-II to augment the ongoing national mission for meeting oxygen requirements in view of the surge in cases of COVID-19.