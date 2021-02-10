‘Inshallah, we will get married this year’, confirms Eijaz Khan & Pavitra Punia

Mumbai: After a lot of speculations and talks about their relationship, former Bigg Boss 14 contestants Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia finally confessed that they are ‘serious’ about each other. Eijaz even confirmed that if everything goes well, they might tie knot this year.

Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia (Twitter)

During a recent interview with Times Of India, both Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia revealed their plans of getting married this year. “Abhi bahut papad belne hain shaadi ke liye. Shaadi inshallah hogi aur bahut sahi waqt pe hogi. We are keeping our fingers crossed and if all goes well, Pavitra and I will get married this year. Abhi humare ghar waale bahut phaile hue hain, pehle unhe samet le and then we will think about marriage,” said Eijaz Khan.

Meanwhile, Pavitra Punia added, “Things will happen very soon. We can’t predict our future, but we can be hopeful and wishful about the future.”

Eijaz Khan is out of the Bigg Boss 14 house to finish his prior work commitments and Devoleena Bhattacharjee is in the game as his proxy.

Earlier, speaking to IANS, Eijaz Khan said that he is not leaving any chance to spend time with his special lady. He also added that Pavitra has already met his brother and is all set to meet a few other members of his family.

Talking about his romance that bloomed with Pavitra in the house and on his plans to take the affair forward, Eijaz said, “Well, it was real then and it is real now.”

Earlier, in an interview with Times of India, Eijaz said, “The relationship will progress naturally from here on. We won’t rush for anything.”

Meanwhile, Eijaz Khan is popularly known for his serials including Kahiin Toh Hoga, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Kyaa Hoga Nimmo Kaa and Kkavyanjali, is temporarily out of the Bigg Boss 14 house because he has to complete the shoot of his web-series “City Of Dreams 2”.

On the other hand, Pavitra Punia has worked in shows like Love U Zindagi, Sawaare Sabke Sapne Preeto, Hongey Judaa Na Hum, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, and Kavach… Kaali Shaktiyon Se.