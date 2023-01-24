Inside Adnan Sami’s luxurious home in Mumbai

Mumbai: Adnan Sami Khan is counted among the great Indian singers and musicians. He migrated from Pakistan and got Indian citizenship. He has been awarded Padma Shri by the Indian government for his remarkable contribution to music. He is also considered one of the fastest piano players in the world. The singer has the ability to play more than 35 musical instruments.

Adnan Sami got famous in India after he collaborated with Asha Bhosle on a collection of love songs named ‘Kabhi to Nazar Milao’ and ‘Lift Karaa De’. This was Sami’s first album which became an instant hit and remained on the Indipop charts for years.

It is reported that the album sold 4 million copies in India alone. The ‘Kabhi To Nazar Milao and Lift Karaa De’ is still listened to by fans widely in Pakistan and India. Adnan Sami is currently living with his wife Roya Sami Khan and daughter in Mumbai. In this write-up, let’s have a glimpse inside his luxurious abode located at Oberoi Sky Garden in suburban Mumbai.

(Screenshot from YouTube)

The home is very close to the singer’s heart. He has spent all his quality time with his wife Roya Sami Khan and their daughter. The home features a separate gaming zone as his daughter loves to play with joysticks. You can also see photographs of various celebrity singers and actors with Adnan Sami hanging on the wall (The Memory Wall).

His house screams ‘elegance’ and the minimalist furniture and accessories focus on functionality and practicality. The abode also houses a separate music room where Adnan plays instruments. Sometimes Adnan also entertains his guests by playing the piano in his home. The singer also loves to read books and you will find various books on the shelves of Adnan Sami’s living area.

(Screenshot from YouTube)

(Screenshot from YouTube)

(Screenshot from YouTube)

“Roya and I have seen a very modern as well as a very classic kind of architecture. We both wanted to have a home that reflected our modern outlook as well as have a certain classic feel,” Adnan Sami was quoted saying in Navbharat Times.