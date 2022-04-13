Inside Gauahar Khan’s luxurious stay in Makkah [Video]

Mumbai: TV diva Gauahar Khan is celebrating the holy month of Ramzan in the ‘most beautiful place’ — Mecca and Madina. The Bigg Boss 7 winner and her husband Zaid Darbar, along with their families jetted off to their religious trip earlier this week to perform Umrah.

Gauahar, who has been treating her fans with several glimpses of her pilgrimage, took to her Instagram on Tuesday to share a video collage which gave us a sneak-peek of her luxurious stay in Mecca. “Alhamdulillah ! Thank you Allah for all the abundance,” she wrote. The actress is staying at luxurious hotel — Le Meridien Makkah.

Check out some more pictures of hotel here.

Earlier this year, actor Ali Fazal also performed Umrah. He shared a video on his Instagram account from his holy trip and wrote, “To Medina and then Mecca! What a way to end my shoot! I am truly blessed i think in many ways. I like to think at least . This one was for Amma and Nana. Their loss will never heal me .. maybe healing isn’t the answer. Seeking is. We’ll find out. But i prayed n i prayed for all those around me. Family, friends, and all the people in need of love. There are just too many. And guess what ? Theres even more love to give and get. So sit tight you’all.. i just pumped some serious love atchya!!! For all the atheists.. consider this one big meditation that just wont go wrong. Too many energies at play. Way too many. gaana sahi lagayaa hai kuchh bhi bolo.”

Former actress Sana Khan too embarked on Umrah with her husband Mufti Anas Sayed. Check out her Instagram posts below.