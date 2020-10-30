Inside Kajal Aggarwal’s haldi ceremony; see stunning pics & videos

Mumbai: Gorgeous actress Kajal Aggarwal is all set to tie knot with fiance Gautam Kitchlu in Mumbai today which will be attended by close friends and relatives. The pictures of her pre wedding festivities which kick started on Thursday in a grand manner are ruling the social media.

Taking to her Instagram, Kajal Aggarwal shared pictures on social media from her mehendi and haldi events. While we got hands on only a single glimpse from her mehendi ceremony, we saw a series of inside videos and pictures from the Haldi event.

She is seen smiling from ear-to-ear as she looks excited and happy to enter this new phase in her life. In many clips, she is seen dancing her heart out also.

Kajal Aggarwal looked every bit beautiful in a yellow outfit which she complimented with a floral jewelry set. Groom-to-be Gautam complimented her in a white kurta and black waistcoat.

For the mehendi ceremony, Kajal Aggarwal opted for a traditional mint outfit with floral prints on it. She accentuated her look with statement earrings and tied-up hair.

Kajal’s sister Nisha Aggarwal was also seen in a pink lehenga as she welcomed guests and enjoyed fun times at the family wedding function.

Check out the ‘happy, stunning’ pictures and videos from Kajal Aggarwal’s Haldi event:

Putting an end to all the rumours and confusions, Kajal Aggarwal took to her Instagram and released an official statement confirming her wedding with Gautam Kitchlu. The statement read: “It gives me immense joy to share that I am getting married to Gautam Kitchlu, on October 30, 2020, in Mumbai, in a small, private ceremony surrounded by our immediate families. The pandemic has certainly shed a sobering light on our joy but we are thrilled to start our lives together and know that all of you will be cheering us on in spirit.”

Who is Gautam Kitchlu?

Gautam Kitchlu is an entrepreneur and design and tech enthusiast. He is an interior designer. He owns firm name ‘Discern Living’ which is all about Interior Designing and Home Decoration.

Gautam Kitchlu has done schooling from Cathedral & John Cannon School. He is alumini of America‘s Tufts University where he completed his higher studies.