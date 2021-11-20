Inside Kapil Sharma’s sprawling farmhouse; know its cost

Mumbai: The very popular Kapil Sharma’s journey from a common man to being a common man’s one of the favourite people wasn’t a cakewalk, but it was very inspiring. He proved himself as one of the bankable comedian in India, the expensive things he owns prove the fact.

Kapil, along with his family, lives an extravagant lifestyle. Over the years, he has made some big purchases which includes a lavish home in Mumbai, a palatial farmhouse in his hometown Punjab and many swanky wheels. Just a week ago, we gave a virtual tour of his multi-crore and lavish Mumbai abode. In this write-up, let’s have a look at his palatial farmhouse.

The property, which is full of greenary, is an ideal destination for holiday and perfect place for Kapil and his family to have a break from the hustle and bustle of Mumbai. Equipped with modern ameneties and beautiful exteriors, Kapil Sharma’s farmhouse is nothing less than a small palace. According to reports, the lavish bungalow is worth Rs 25 crores!

Beautiful glimpses of his sumptuous property are caught in various of his social media posts. Check them out below:

Meanwhile, Kapil Sharma is currently hosting the third season of his comedy show ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ which airs on Sony TV on every Saturday and Sunday.