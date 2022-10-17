Inside luxurious celebrity pools in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, the City of Pearls and Nawabs is home to several well-known actors who have built successful careers in the movie industry. From Allu Arjun to Mahesh Babu, several top celebrities own magnificent and multi-crore mansions nestled in the plush areas of Jubilee Hills and Banjara Hills.

From jaw-dropping views to serene infinity pools, celebrity outdoor living spaces, that epitomize luxury, are something which we can’t miss if we want any inspiration. In this write-up, let’s take a sneak peek at the lavish and picture-perfect pools of celebrity homes in Hyderabad where our favourite stars can often be spotted soaking up some sun, enjoying some much-needed downtime, or posing for postcards.

Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun is a proud owner of Rs 100cr lavish house in Jubilee hills, Hyderabad. Surrounded by greenery, the huge pool is one of the most striking corners of his home. Reportedly, Ayaan, Allu Arjun’s son received this pool from his grandfather Allu Aravind as a birthday present.

Mahesh Babu

Mahesh Babu, along with his wife and kids live in an extravagant house in the Jubilee Hills of Hyderabad. Going by Namrata’s Instagram profile, it seems like the sprawling pool that comes with a peaceful vibe is a favourite spot for the actor’s son Gautam.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha resides in a luxurious and palatial house situated in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad. Her abode has a modern yet earthy-vibe and cosy at the same time. Have a look at her ‘rooftop’ pool here that faces the calming sky.

Ram Charan

Ram Charan and his family reside in the luxurious and palatial abode which is touted to be one of the costliest homes in Hyderabad. Konidela’s huge property is reportedly valued at a whopping amount of Rs.40 Crore. It has a modern palace-like appearance because of its historically inspired style that incorporates modern features. His private space includes a pool that sits in the heart of lush greenery.