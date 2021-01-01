Inside Mahesh Babu’s new year celebrations in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: South superstar Mahesh Babu celebrated a low-key New Year’s eve with his wife Namrata Shirodhkar, kids and just a few close friends. The actor chose to celebrate the eve at home due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Former actress-model Namrata Shirodhkar took to her Instagram today and shared picrtures from the celebration. Sharing the glimpses, she wrote, “There are far better things ahead than what we leave behind. Although 2020 has taught us a lot.. patience, befriend challenges, gratitude for what is around! Here’s wishing my dear ones abundance in good health, happiness & prosperity! Welcome 2021. staying safe and sound .. in the cosy cocoon of our home .. with family and a few close ones.”

In the pictures, Mahesh Babu, Namrata, their children Gautam Ghattamaneni and Sitara can be seen posing with friends, smiling wide as they ring in a new year.

Sitara too took to her Instagram and shared a video of her dancing with her friends on Sunday Best and wrote, “Sliding into 2021. With friends and family happy new year everyone!!!”

On Wednesday, Mahesh Babu’s daughter Sitara also shared a video where she was seen taking the throat and nose swab test. She revealed that she posted the video to encourage kids of her age to get tested and form a safer society.

Sitara wrote, “My first time covid test! Little information for all the kids my age. I was very hesitant before doing the test but I had my Amma next to me.. holding my hand! If you’re meeting friends and family always remember to get tested and make sure you’re safe.. I do that And to tell you the truth… it isn’t so bad, hard or painful. So let’s get tested and form a safer society. Have a safe and happy new year!! I am #PreventionIsBetterThanCure #StaySafe

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Mahesh Babu was last seen in Sarileru Neekevvaru which released last year on January 11. He will soon be seen in Parasuram Petla’s Sarkaru Vaari Paata. The actor will resume shooting for the film this week with Keerthy Suresh as his co-star. Further details like release date and other cast is yet to be revealed.