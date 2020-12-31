Inside Manish Malhotra’s star studded New Year bash, see pics

Mumbai: With only few hours left to end this year, B-town stars are leaving no stone unturned to have some year fun. While many celebrities have jetted off to their favourite destinations to ring in 2021, some have stayed back in Mumbai due to their busy schedules and throwing parties. Likewise, Bollywood’s ace fashion designer Manish Malhotra too hosted a new year dinner party for his friends in the industry on Wednesday night.

The lavish party was attended by Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon, Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Vaani Kapoor and Nushrat Bharucha.

Manish Malhotra and his friends shared photos from the gala dinner on Instagram.

Manish Malhotra New Year Party Photos





















For the dinner, Kriti Sanon was dressed in a mustard maxi dress. While Janhvi Kapoor wore a white top and denims, her sister Khushi donned a pink dress with balloon sleeves. Vaani Kapoor was wearing a short dress and she paired it with a black thigh-high boots. Kartik Aaryan was casually dressed for the occasion. Manish Malhotra opted for complete black outfit.

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are in Rajasthan for new year with their families. Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone too joined them later. Ananya Pandey, Ishaan Khatter, Kiara Advani, Siddharth Malhotra, Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff are in Maldives.

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora are in Goa for the New Year.