Inside MS Dhoni’s dreamy and luxurious Shimla cottage [Photos]

Mumbai: The temporary suspension of Indian Premiere League (IPL) 2021 gave cricketer MS Dhoni an opportunity to spend more time with his family. He seems to have been enjoying his vacation with his family members in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh along with his wife Sakshi Dhoni and daughter Ziva Dhoni.

Since visiting the beautiful state, Sakshi has been sharing all sorts of images and videos documenting the family’s holiday in the hills.

Internet is flooded with the beautiful pictures and videos from their vacay. The viral snaps features MS Dhoni, Sakshi and Ziva enjoying their time in the cosy cottage. Let’s us take a look at the dreamy and lavish property with beautiful view and jaw-dropping interiors.

In a set of pictures shared on Ziva’s Instagram account, we got a peek into the wooden themed balcony of Dhoni’s Shimla villa which has beautiful flowers. In the photos, Ziva can be seen posing with mommy Sakshi. In this frame, Sakshi and Ziva can be seen mesmerised by the beautiful view of trees.











Photo : Ziva Dhoni Instagram

With good amount vibrant colored exteriors and wooden elements, Dhoni’s Shimla villa gives a perfect earthy vibe. Going by the photos, it is evident that the Dhoni family is clearly very fond of flowers.

Recently, a photo of the cricketer from his vacation went viral on social media where the cricketer is seen in a new look. In the photo, the legendary captain can be seen donning a thick beard and a long mustache. Have a look.

Meanwhile, Dhoni is set to be back in action when the IPL 2021 resumes on September 19 in the UAE.