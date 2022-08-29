Inside Nagarjuna Akkineni’s luxurious life in Hyderabad

Mumbai: Nagarjuna Akkineni aka the King of Tollywood is undoubtedly one of the best actors we have in the south cinema. The powerhouse performer, who is known for experimenting with his roles in the movies, has delivered some of the biggest hits in both Tollywood and Bollywood. He started his acting career as a child actor with 1967 Telugu film Sudigundalu. Years later, Nagarjuna made debut as a lead actor with 1986 film Vikram.

Nagarjuna is well recognised for his work in several commercially hit films like LOC Kargil, Agni Varsha, Zakhm, Rajanna, Annamcharya, Shiva, Geetanjali, Chaitanya, among others. Today, he is among the richest and highest paid actors in Tollywood.

The actor is celebrating his 63rd birthday and on his special day let’s have a glance at his luxurious life in Hyderabad — from his huge net worth, monthly income to car collection.

Nagarjuna Akkineni’s Net Worth, Monthly Income

According to Newsable report, Nagarjuna’s whopping net worth stands at around 123 million USD which is around Rs 950cr making him one of the richest actors of India. He earns around Rs 4cr per month.

Remuneration Per Movie

Nagarjuna takes the remuneration of Rs 9-11cr per film and he is also one of the highest tax payers in the country, as per reports. He endorses several brands and products which range from detergents to gold jewellery. He charges Rs 2cr per endorsement.

Nagarjuna’s Hyderabad Home

The star and his family reside in a sprawling bungalow nestled in plush area of Jubilee Hills in Hyderabad. The palatial home, which is more like a palace, is reportedly worth Rs 45cr. Have a look at some of the inside photos here.

Luxurious Car Collection

Nag is known for owning various top car brands. Reportedly, the star actor has–

BWM 7-Series (Rs 1.5 crore)

Audi A7 (90 lakh)

BMW M6 (Rs 1.75 crore)

On the professional front, Nagarjuna will be next seen in ‘The Ghost’ and ‘Brahmastra’. He is all set to host the sixth season of Telugu Bigg Boss which starts streaming on September 4.