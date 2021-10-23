Inside Prabhas’ 60 crore luxurious bungalow in Jubilee Hills

Mumbai: Actor Prabhas, who is one of the most popular actors in India, is celebrating his 42nd birthday today, October 23. He is currently enjoying the peak of his career. Rebel star’s golden ticket to superstardom came after the stupendous success of SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali series. The huge success catapulted the Saaho actor’s fame, so much so that he became the national heartthrob in very little time and since then there is no looking back for him.

In his 15-year-long career, Prabhas managed to touch the soul of everyone with his roles in various movies like — Darling, Billa and Mr Perfect which gave out his romantic angle. The actor now has fans from every corner of the globe, which is truly amazing.

Prabhas has proved himself as a bankable actor, which reflects in his lavish lifestyle and ultra-luxurious things he spends money on. Amongst his many prized possessions is his Hyderabad bungalow which is reportedly worth Rs 60 crore.

The swanky yet palatial abode, which is nestled in Jubilee Hills, has a sprawling garden, swimming pool, in-house gym and a play area among other features, reports GQ India.

Earlier this year, we got a glimpse of the backyard of his house, when was planting saplings at his home as part of the Green India Challenge. Let’s have a look at a few pictures below:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Prabhas has a set of prestigious projects lined up in his sleeves including — Salaar, Adipurush and Radhe Shyam. Rumours have it that he has also signed a new project with Radha Krishna Kumar.