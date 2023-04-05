Inside Ram Charan, Upasana’s baby shower party in Dubai

Hyderabad: Love, celebrations, and family — these are the words that come to mind when we think about Ram Charan and his wife Upasana’s recent baby shower function, and we all know that they are expecting their first child. The couple, who have been married for a decade, recently had a dreamy baby shower in Dubai with their closest friends and family, and the photos and videos are simply too adorable to handle!

The baby shower had a white theme, and the parents-to-be looked stunning in matching outfits. Ram Charan dressed down in white shirt and trousers, while Upasana made a statement in an easy-breezy white lace gown. The couple can be seen having intimate moments together, and they are total goals! Upasana also spent time with her girl gang, who came to celebrate with her.

The baby shower was a beautiful event attended by their friends and family, as shown by the pictures and videos shared by Upasana on her Instagram account. Ram Charan and Upasana were seen performing rituals and posing with their family members at the picturesque location. The love and joy that the couple and their loved ones displayed were simply contagious.

Upasana expressed her gratitude for all the love and thanked her adorable sisters for throwing her the best baby shower ever. Sharing a video, she wrote, “Soooooo grateful ❤️ for all the love. Thank u my darling sisters @anushpala & @sindoori_reddy for the best baby shower.” It’s difficult not to feel overwhelmed with emotions while watching the video, which is a beautiful compilation of all the precious moments from the baby shower.

The latest news is that Ram Charan plans to take paternity leave until September.

Ram Charan and Upasana are a powerful couple whose love and bond are admirable. We wish them all the happiness and love in the world as they prepare to welcome their first child into the world. We can’t wait to meet their new baby and shower him or her with love and blessings!