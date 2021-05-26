Inside Rana Daggubati’s palatial house in Filmnagar, Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Actor Rana Daggubati has proved to be one of the finest actors in the Indian film industry. With many hit flicks including Baby (2015), Ghazi (2017) and the Baahubali franchise under his belt, the actor has won millions of hearts and has carved a niche for himself, with balancing success in both Bollywood and Tollywood.

Rana Daggubati hails from a filmmaking background, with his father, Suresh Babu, running Suresh Productions, while his grandfather was legendary Tollywood film producer, D. Ramanaidu. The 35-year-old actor got married to his ladylove Miheeka Bajaj in 2020.

Image Source: Rana Daggubati Instagram

Image Source: Rana Daggubati Instagram

The Baahubali star currently stays with his wife and parents in a lavish, lakeview house nestled in Filmnagar, Hyderabad. This makes him neighbours with the biggest stars in Tollywood, like Mahesh Babu, Chiranjeevi, his former uncle Nagarjuna, as well as his cousin, Naga Chaitanya.

In 2018, Rana Daggubati collaborated with Asian Paint’s YouTube series, Where The Heart Is and gave his fans a peek into his palatial home which has a very contemporary and relaxing vibe.

Rana’s house entrance (Photo: Asian Paints Where The Heart Is)

Lush Green Lawn (Photo: Asian Paints Where The Heart Is)

Without further ado, take a look at his beautiful home accompanied by a lush green lawn and with a serene lakeview.

Rana Daggubati’s den (Photo: Asian Paints Where The Heart Is)

Bar ( Photo: Asian Paints Where The Heart Is)

Living Area (Photo: Asian Paints Where The Heart Is)

Rana’s office (Photo: Asian Paints Where The Heart Is)

Spacious Hall (Photo: Asian Paints Where The Heart Is)

(Photo: Asian Paints Where The Heart Is)

(Photo: Asian Paints Where The Heart Is)

On the professional front, Rana Daggubati’s Virata Parvam with Sai Pallavi that was scheduled for release on April 30 was postponed due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases across the country. The actor was last seen on the big screen in Aranya, a film based on conserving forest and wildlife.