Inside Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt’s Diwali celebrations [Photos]

Mumbai: The wait to get a glimpse of how parents-to-be Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt celebrated their first Diwali post-marriage is over now.

All thanks to veteran actress and Ranbir’s mother Neetu Kapoor for treating fans with their fam-jam Diwali picture. Taking to Instagram, Neetu dropped a Diwali selfie taken by Ranbir.

The picture features Ranbir, Alia, Neetu sharing smiles with Alia’s mom Soni Razdan and sister Shaheen Bhatt.

“Happy Diwali everyone,” Neetu captioned the post.

Ranbir is seen donning a black kurta featuring golden embroidery while Alia opted for a pink traditional outfit.

Ranbir and Alia’s Diwali picture has left their fans extremely happy.

“How beautiful,” a social media user commented.

“Happy Diwali RK and your family,” another one wrote.

Ranbir’s sister Riddhima reacted to the post with red heart emojis.

Alia and Ranbir Kapoor tied the knot on April 14, 2022, after dating for many years, at Ranbir’s Mumbai residence in an intimate ceremony. After two months of their marriage, the couple in June announced that they are all set to embrace parenthood. She posted a picture which featured two lions and a lion cub. A day after announcing her pregnancy, Alia thanked everyone for their wishes.

Talking about Alia’s work front, she was recently seen in the sci-fi action film ‘Brahmastra Part-1 Shiva’ which received positive responses from the audience. She will be next seen in her Hollywood debut film ‘Heart of Stone’ with Gal Gadot. The film will premiere exclusively on Netflix. Apart from that, she also has ‘Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’ along with Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi. Helmed by Karan Johar, the film will release in 2023.

On the other hand, Ranbir is busy shooting for ‘Animal’. He also has Luv Ranjan’s rom-com in kitty.