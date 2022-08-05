Inside SS Rajamouli’s home in Hyderabad [Videos]

Rajamouli owns a luxurious bungalow in Jubilee Hills in Hyderabad where he resides with his family

Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena|   Published: 5th August 2022 11:40 am IST
SS Rajamouli and Ayan Mukerji (Instagram)

Mumbai: Maverick filmmaker SS Rajamouli is one of the most accomplished and sought-after directors of Indian cinema. He is known for delivering several hits like ‘Baahubali 1 and 2′ that created wonders at the box office and crossed the 1000cr mark worldwide. The director is known for bringing the best of cinematic experience for the audience. His latest movie RRR too went pretty well.

Rajamouli is counted as one of the richest filmmakers in India. As per Menxp, his whopping net worth stands at over Rs 148cr. Rajamouli believes in living a lavish life and he owns some of the insanely expensive things.

The filmmaker owns a luxurious bungalow in Jubilee Hills Road No.10, Hyderabad where he resides with his family. He bought the plush home in 2008. SS Rajamouli and his wife hosted veteran actor Anupam Kher at their home recently. The actor took to his Instagram handle and shared a glimpse of his meeting with the RRR director and what caught our attention was the beautiful home.

Watch the video below.

Have a look at other glimpses here.

