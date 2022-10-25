Inside Vijay Deverakonda’s Hyderabad home all lit up for Diwali

Hyderabad: Lights, sweets and glamour everywhere! Diwali is here and everyone is celebrating it. Like all other festivals, Diwali too brings families and friends under one roof so they can make lovely memories together. It’s the same with Tollywood actor Vijay Deverakonda. All dressed in glamourous ethnic wear, Vijay took to Instagram to share virtual details about his Diwali celebrations with family in Hyderabad.

The Liger actor shared a few glimpses of his festival celebrations on his photo-sharing platform where we got a sneak-peek of his residence that was all lit up for Diwali. His brother and actor Anand Deverakonda too shared several photos on his Instagram. Check them out below.

About Vijay Deverakonda’s Lavish Home

Vijay Deverakonda and his family reside in a plush bungalow which is nestled in the vicinity of Jubilee & Banjara Hills and Hi-tech city in Hyderabad. They moved into their dream home in Hyderabad a couple of years ago. According to reports, Vijay has bought the bungalow for whopping Rs 15 crore.

The massive white bungalow, which has multiple levels and a grand entrance, also comes with an impressive list of neighbours, including some of the top icons of Tollywood—Akkineni Nagarjuna, Mahesh Babu, Chiranjeevi and Allu Arjun.

What’s on his work front?

On the professional front, Vijay Deverakonda was last seen in ‘Liger’ which failed to impress the audience and critics. The actor Jana Gana Mana in his pipeline, which marks his second collaboration with director Puri Jagannadh. ‘Kushi’ starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu is his another project. Reportedly, Vijay has also signed Jersey director Gowtam Tinnanuri’s next.