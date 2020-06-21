Inspector and police station staff infected with COVID-19

Hyderabad: An Inspector of a police station and more than 15 of its staff members have been affected with corona virus in Hyderabad.

According to the sources Station House Officer, Tappachabutra police, an Sub-Inspector and other constabulary staff have been infected with COVID-19. All the affected officers have been sent to quarantine. The police station premises is being contained and being sanitized.

With the latest infections in Hyderabad police the number of COVID affected cops in city police has risen to more than 200. Last week three senior IPS officers working in Hyderabad police have been tested positive for corona virus.