Inspirational story of Syed Jafar Mustafa

Day one of lockdown: 25th March 2020

Inspirational Indian: Syed Jafar Mustafa: Delhi based, Jafar has followed his dream and is pursuing his passion of giving live solo performances at the age of 61. Here Ja far shares some of his videos where he is performing with his band. Please do not miss the look of sheer happiness on his face. His performances are fully complimentary.

This video that he shares with us, though low on recording quality, stirs you deep and fills you with soulful patriotism. Watching Jafar give a public performance at India Gate, just after the Pulwama attack was a soulful experience. While silent tears rolled down the faces of many, some cried out loud and a tumultuous applaud followed at the end. For Jafar that meant a lot. Decades back he had gone to Bombay (now Mumbai) to join the tinsel world. He worked diligently for several years but failing to make a dent in this tough industry, he returned home to Delhi. His dream of making it in the acting arena remained unfulfilled.

Over the years in Delhi, he set up a successful business, got married, had a son and before he knew he was working to build up his son’s future. What he did not give up was his passion of watching films- some first-day first show. His acting and singing got confined to performances at parties of friends and relatives. But that was the closest he got to his dream. His 60th birthday however turned out to be a landmark in his life. That year he joined a professional band. ‘Let us Rock’, band of Vinay Jha, provided him with the perfect stage to showcase his talent at a professional performing level and for larger audiences.

“Oh I just love it. These shows give me so much in terms of satisfaction and the fact that I could provide some happiness to people, “ he ex “He takes so much pain over each performance, doing practices before every show, even giving a lot of time on his attire selection, “ said his wife Samana, narrating how he insisted on wearing a particular shirt only when a whole range of ironed clothes were hanging in his cupboard. It is always good to see people who passionately pursue their dreams.

We are putting here some of his music videos for you to enjoy as you rest at home. Remember that it is the spirit that needs to remain uplifted, no matter what the circumstances. You can overcome anything with the right attitude.

You can contact Syed Jafar Mustafa Cell: 9810438846

