Inspired by China, Bihar gets its own glass skywalk bridge

Get ready for some sky walking without having to go all the way to China because a glass bridge in Rajgir, Bihar is almost ready.

The glass bridge is built-in line with China’s Hangzhou province glass bridge. It is 85 feet in length and 6 feet in width and can accommodate 40 visitors at a time.

The bridge is a bid to attract tourism. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar recently visited for inspection. The glass bridge is a part of the “Nature Safari” project and is being built in 500 acres of the historical Budh Marg.

The ropeway will have 18 glass cabins that can fit 8 tourists and will cover a distance of 750 metres in five minutes.

Other interesting things include an Ayurveda park, a butterfly park and various adventure sports like air cycling.

Cottages are also being built around the area for a comfortable stay.

On December 19, Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar went to take an inspection at the Nature Safari and Zoo Safari at Rajgir in Nalanda district.

According to news agency ANI, Nitish Kumar has asked officials to complete it by March 2021.