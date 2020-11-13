Instagram adds Reels and Shop tabs on home screen

California: Photo and video sharing platform Instagram announced on Thursday that it is adding a Reels tab and a Shop tab to its home screen.

The Reels tab makes it easier for users to discover short, fun videos from creators all over the world while the Shop tab gives you a better way to connect with brands and creators and discover products you love.

“We don’t take these changes lightly — we haven’t updated Instagram’s home screen in a big way for quite a while. But how people create and enjoy culture has changed, and the biggest risk to Instagram is not that we change too fast, but that we don’t change and become irrelevant,” head of Instagram Adam Mosseri wrote in a blog post.

“We’re excited about the new design and believe it gives the app a much-needed refresh, while staying true to our core value of simplicity. We’ll continue listening to your feedback so we can keep improving Instagram for you,” he added.

Source: ANI