Instagram fixes bug that didn’t let users remove photos, DMs

By News Desk 1 Updated: 14th August 2020 9:43 am IST
Instagram fixes bug that didn’t let users remove photos, DMs

New Delhi, Aug 14 : A bug in Facebook-owned Instagram stopped the photo-sharing app from removing photos and private direct messages from its servers even when the users had deleted those, the media reported.

Independent security researcher Saugat Pokharel found that when he downloaded his data from Instagram, his downloaded data contained photos and private messages with other users that he had previously deleted, reports Tech Crunch.

On Instagram, it takes usually about 90 days for deleted data to be fully removed from its systems.

But in Pokharel’s case, the Instagram data he had deleted was still there even after more than a year.

Pokharel reported the issue to Instagram in October last year via its bug bounty programme.

The bug was fixed earlier this month.

“We’ve fixed the issue and have seen no evidence of abuse. We thank the researcher for reporting this issue to us,” an Instagram spokesperson was quoted as saying in the report on Thursday.

Pokharel also received $6,000 as bug bounty payout from Instagram.

It’s a near-identical issue that Twitter fixed last year, in which users could access long-deleted direct messages — including messages sent to and from suspended and deactivated accounts — using its own data download tool.

Last year, micro-blogging site Twitter faced the similar issue when it was accused of retaining messages shared on its platform including deleted messages along with data shared and received from accounts that have been suspended or deactivated.

Security researcher Karan Saini found years-old messages in a file from a data archive obtained through the website from accounts that were no longer on Twitter.

As part of its privacy policies, Twitter says that anyone wanting to leave the service can have their account “deactivated and then deleted” and after a 30-day grace period, the account, along with its data, disappears from the platform.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Categories
News
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close