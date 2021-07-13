Instagram gets new Security Checkup tool to secure users

New Delhi: Facebook on Tuesday launched a new feature called Security Checkup on Instagram that will guide people, whose accounts may have been hacked, through the steps needed to secure them.

This includes checking login activity, reviewing profile information, confirming the accounts that share login information and updating account recovery contact information such as phone number or email.

“Over the past few months, we’ve seen a rise in malicious accounts DMing people to try and access sensitive information like account passwords,” the social network said in a statement.

“They may tell you that your account is at risk of being banned, that you are violating our policies around intellectual property, or that your photos are being shared elsewhere”.

Instagram said it will never send users a DM.

“If Instagram ever wants to reach you about your account, we will do so via the ‘Emails from Instagram’ tab in your settings,” the company said.

The company said that it has also made significant updates to its Support Inbox, so “you can find out the latest information about what’s happening with your reports, or find out if any of your posts are violating our policies”.

Facebook said that if you’re using WhatsApp, in the coming weeks, “you will be able to protect your account using your WhatsApp number in certain countries”.

Alternatively, you can enable two-factor using your phone number, or an authenticator app like Duo Mobile or Google Authentication.