Instagram launches new effects to edit, perform with music on Reels

New Delhi: Facebook-owned Instagram on Friday launched three new effects to help users edit Reel based on music and provide on-screen lyrics.

These new features – SuperBeat, Dynamic Lyrics and 3D Lyrics – will give creators easy ways to combine music and AR effects on Reels.

“People want to make entertaining & fun Reels but often don’t have the time to spend editing. Today we’re launching three new effects, which will help them by automatically making edits to their Reel based on music and providing on screen lyrics,” the company said in a statement.

To use these features, a user just needs to open Reels Camera on Instagram and open the effect tray/gallery. Users will need to select the effect and can even use the music picker to select a song.

Meanwhile, the company recently announced the launch of Collabs, a “new way to co-author” feed posts and Reels on the platform.

The new Collabs feature will allow two accounts to co-author a post or Reel. The post or Reel will appear jointly to each user’s followers and will share the same comment thread, as well as view and like counts.

Instagram said that collaborating is a huge part of how people connect on the social media platform. “With ‘Collab’, you can invite a collaborator to your Feed Post and Reels and so they can share the content with their followers,” the company noted.