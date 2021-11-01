Instagram launches new stickers, multi-author story for Diwali

New Delhi: For Diwali, Instagram on Monday launched three new stickers to encourage its users to connect with their friends and family.

Whenever the people will post stories using the stickers, these will also be visible to their followers in a Diwali special multi-author story.

“The stickers will be visible from tonight and the multi-author story will be live from tomorrow night,” the company said in a statement.

These stickers are a part of Instagram’s global campaign for Diwali called #ShareYourLight. They have been created in collaboration with a Bengaluru-based illustrator, muralist and pattern designer Neethi.

To use the stickers, a user just needs to capture or upload content to a story and select the sticker tool from the top navigation bar. Now, under the featured section, one will see the three new Diwali themed stickers and then place the same on a story.

Earlier, Instagram announced that all users now have access to its Link Sticker feature in Insta Stories.

Link stickers are now available to all users regardless of verification status or number of followers.

You can access the feature by selecting the sticker tool from the top navigation bar when you capture or upload content to your Story.

After selecting the “Link Sticker”, you can add your chosen link and then tap “Done”. From there, you can place the sticker anywhere on your Story and tap on it to see the other colour variations.

New accounts and accounts that repeatedly share things like hate speech and misinformation, or other content that violates Instagram’s Community Guidelines will not have access to the Link sticker.