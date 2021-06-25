Instagram may soon let users post from desktop, testing underway

Washington [US]: Instagram is planning to roll out the ability to create posts using the web browser on a desktop computer and the test feature had gone live on Thursday for some users.

TechCrunch has confirmed that after years of solely focusing on its mobile product, the photo-sharing platform is at long last thinking about letting users post from their computers.

A number of Twitter uses noticed that the test feature had gone live on Thursday, and an Instagram spokesperson confirmed the test to TechCrunch saying, “We know that many people access Instagram from their computer. To improve that experience, we’re now testing the ability to create a Feed post on Instagram with their desktop browser.”

Users can check if the test is live for them by heading to Instagram in the browser and looking for a new ‘plus’ icon in the icon tray on the top right.

According to TechCrunch, the test is not available to everyone and it only allows users to create posts for the main feed.

The new test feature is Instagram’s latest desktop product after the platform added the ability to view stories on the web in 2017 and added direct messaging to desktop late last year.