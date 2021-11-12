Instagram paying up to $10k bonus to creators for posting Reels

San Francisco: To attract more content creators, Meta-owned photo-sharing platform Instagram is now paying bonuses of up to $10,000 to those who post videos on Reels.

According to 9To5Mac, creators will now have the chance to earn up to $10,000 by posting these short videos called “Reels” as part of the Reels Play bonus programme.

However, the rules of the bonus programme are not clear to users, citing TechCrunch, the report said.

A creator with more than 50,000 followers earned $1,000 in a month, but some people with more followers earned only $600. Other creators said they were offered $800 if they reached 1.7 million views on all Reels posted in a month.

According to Instagram, the bonus programme is being tested with a small number of creators, and users should “expect them to fluctuate while we’re still getting started”.

The company claims that bonuses will become more personalised in the future. These bonuses are “rolling out slowly” and are not available to all users yet.

To start, these bonuses are only available in the US.