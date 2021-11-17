Instagram rolls out paid Badges for US creators

San Francisco: Meta-owned photo-sharing app Instagram is expanding the availability of Badges to all eligible creators in the US.

Users over the age of 18 with more than 10,000 followers can apply to use the feature in the US, Engadget reported on Tuesday.

The company introduced Badges in May last year. Then, in October, it expanded their availability to approximately 50,000 creators.

According to the report, Badges represent a way for Instagram creators to earn money from their fans. Users can purchase them to make themselves during livestreams. Instagram sells them in increments of $1, $2 and $5.

The company recently said it would not collect any fees on Badges until at least 2023.

Down the line, the feature could help Instagram diversify its revenue beyond the advertising sales it depends on almost exclusively at the moment.

More broadly, Badges could be the prelude to more perk-like monetisation features making their way to the app in the future, the report said.

Meanwhile, the photo-sharing app is reportedly also asking some users to provide a video selfie showing multiple angles of their face to verify the account.

Recently, multiple users have reported being asked to take a video selfie to verify their existing accounts.