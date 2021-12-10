Instagram rolls out Playback to show favourite Stories from 2021

San Francisco: Meta-owned photo-sharing platform Instagram has rolled out year-in-review trend with Playback feature to show your favourite Stories from 2021.

According to The Verge, the platform will share a “curated Playback of 10 Stories for each user, but anyone can edit, add, or remove Stories from their Playback list via their Stories archive, which will pop up within Playback”.

The company has rolled out Playback to all Instagram users as a limited feature available for the next few weeks.

Users will see a message in their Instagram feed inviting them to create a Playback, and if they see a 2021 Story they want to add, they can click on the “2021” sticker to view and share in their Playback, the report said.

The new fature is likely to be popular, especially with power Instagram users who want to re-promote their favourite Stories.