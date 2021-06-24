Instagram testing iOS feature for ‘Suggested Posts’ in main feed

San Francisco: Facebook-owned photo-sharing platform Instagram is testing a feature for the iOS platform where it will allow the suggested posts to directly feature in your primary feed of the app.

Suggested Posts will appear inter-mixed and in some cases above, posts from people you actually follow, 9To5Mac reported.

As it currently stands in the Instagram application, you only see Suggested Posts after you’ve scrolled through your entire feed of images and videos from friends and you’ve seen the “You’re all caught up” message.

This new test will move ‘Suggested Posts’ into the main feed and intersperse them with photos and videos from your friends.

As reported by TechCrunch, Instagram will test this new feature for a “small number of users,” and it could be expanded or scaled back based on user reception. There will be the option to “snooze” the feature, the report explains.

In addition to boosting the prominence of Suggested Posts, Instagram will test an option that lets users “snooze” the feature, removing it from the feed for 30 days.

Instagram will also roll out the ability for users to fine-tune what they see as Suggested Posts.