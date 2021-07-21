Instagram users can now restrict, turn off sensitive comments

San Francisco: Facebook has announced a new setting that allows Instagram users to decide how much sensitive content shows up in the Explore tab.

The new ‘Sensitive Content Control’ feature gives Instagram users an ability to turn off comments or restrict someone from interacting with them.

“This new feature gives you control over sensitive content. You can decide to leave things as they are or you can adjust the Sensitive Content Control to see more or less of some types of sensitive content,” Instagram said in a statement on Tuesday.

To view your Sensitive Content Control, go to your profile, tap the Settings menu in the upper right corner, tap Account, then tap Sensitive Content Control.

The users can decide whether to keep the setting at its default state, Limit, or to see more, Allow, or less of some types of sensitive content, Limit Even More.

“You can change your selection at any time. One exception to this: the Allow option will not be available to people under 18,” Facebook said.

The social network said that its Community Guidelines outline what kind of content can be on Instagram, and the point of these guidelines is to keep people safe.

“We don’t allow hate speech, bullying or other content that might present a risk of harm to people. We also have rules about what kind of content we show you in places like Explore; we call these our Recommendation Guidelines,” the company emphasised.