Insulting people online can lead to a fine of over Rs 1 cr in Dubai

Abu Dhabi: Dubai Public Prosecution announced the imposition of a fine of up to 5,00,000 Dirham (Rs 1,08,12,159) for those who insult anyone online.

Dubai Public Prosecution took to Twitter on Tuesday and clarified the penalty for blackmailing a person using the world wide web.

Also Read UAE man fined Rs 2L for sending insulting voice note over WhatsApp

Khaled Hassan Al-Mutawa, in a video uploaded by the Dubai Public Prosecution, said that violators can be imprisoned and fined.

In August 2022, a young man in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) was fined Dirham 10,000 (Rs 2,16,462) for sending an insulting voice message to his workmate via WhatsApp.

UAE media content guidelines

Follow the media rules in the country. These include:

Respect the UAE, its symbols and the political system

Show respect to other religions

Respect the culture and heritage of the UAE

Not to offend national unity or social cohesion and/or provoke sectarian, regional or tribal conflict

Respect the national and international policies of the UAE

Do not spread/disseminate rumours or misleading or biased news that has a negative impact on the economy

Respect government policies to enhance national identity