INTACH members plead for restoration of Osmania Heritage Building

Hyderabad: The Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH) demand the restoration of the historic Osmania Hospital’s heritage building, which is only on an area of one acre.

Leaving one acre land of Osmania Heritage building, the rest of the area has 25.5 acres of more dilapidated structures which shall be used to build a new hospital, said the members.

INTACH members said, “We do not have any objections in demolishing of all except this heritage one which is in one acre only.”

Osmania has a planned world class facility on an area of 26.5 acres with 11 peripheral hospitals.

While the committee also alleged, “The falling plaster is because of the neglected attitude since 1985 no coloring because they want to shift this hospital far away and sell this land. The private and corporate hospitals run by politicians and medical businessmen all around near and far do not want this hospital to be there.”

The committee members also urged the government to not mislead the masses that heritage supporters are not allowing to build a new structure. They asked to go ahead build new building in the other 25.5 acres of the premises.

“In this COVID crisis, worldwide they are increasing the amount of beds and opening hospital facilities. The Telangana government is closing and sealing Osmania, a facility which has 3000 beds with oxygen portals, operation theaters by creating a false fear that it will collapse. The clogged rain water drains cannot damage the building which has been certified to last 200 years by INTACH,” they added.