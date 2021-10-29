INTACH urges Govt. to undertake study on OGH

Hyderabad: Indian National Trust for Art, Culture and Heritage (INTACH) today urged the state government to permit to undertake a study to ascertain the status of the old and new buildings of historic Osmania General Hospital (OGH).

Speaking to media persons the Convenor of the organisation Anuradha Reddy and its representatives Dr. SP Anchuri and S.

Sajjan Singh said that they were able to create awareness among the people of the state about the need to protect a heritage structure like OGH following a decision of the state government to demolish the old building of the hospital on the basis of a report submitted by a committee of JNTU.

They said that the committee of the JNTU had submitted its report in the year 2015 and said that the building would not last five years even after carrying out the repairs. They reminded that the state government had changed its decision following their an awareness programs and added that the government agreed to build a new building complex on the open land of the hospital.

They said that the Authorities of the state government had shut down the old hospital by citing its dilapidated status and added that the new building of the hospital was also not in a good condition while citing the recent fan collapse incident of the new building .

They said that they would submit their report after completing their study and added that lack of proper maintenance of the hospital buildings were resuming in their poor condition.