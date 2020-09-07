Intel alert in Punjab after SFJ’s Sep 13 ‘Rail Roko’ call (IANS Exclusive)

By Rajnish Singh

New Delhi, Sep 7 : Security agencies have issued alert to law enforcement agencies and police in Punjab after the banned Sikhs For Justice (SFJ) group in its letter to Railway Minister Piyush Goyal has announced ‘Rail Roko’ (stop trains) call on September 13.

In an email letter to Goyal on Monday morning, US-based SFJ’s Attorney and General Counsel Gurpatwant Singh Pannun has cautioned the minister to “cancel all trains in Punjab on September 13 to avoid any mishap”.

The SFJ also claimed in the letter to receive “overwhelming response from the farmers who have expressed their intention to effectuate the ‘Rail Roko’ call through ‘chain pulling’ on the trains and ‘dharnas’ (protests) on the tracks throughout Punjab”.

The letter blamed Prime Minister Narendra Modi government for its “apathy and criminal negligence towards increasing suicides by farmers in Punjab”, and mentioned that the SFJ has given the ‘Rail Roko’ call on September 13 to highlight the “plight of farmers”.

“We are writing to caution that since public sentiments on farmers suicide are running very high, trains on all routes in Punjab should be cancelled on September 13 to avoid any unpleasant occurrence which may take place if the protesting farmers and their families find the trains running,” the letter mentioned.

By running the trains in Punjab on September 13 on a normal schedule, the letter hinted to the Railway Minister that “your government will disrespect the public outcry and will continue railroading farmers’ lives”.

“Being the most educated, qualified and sophisticated person, which indeed is a rarity in Modi’s Cabinet, we earnestly hope that better sense will prevail and you will cancel the trains in Punjab.”

The letter was also mailed to Minister of State for Railways Suresh Chanabasappa Angadi, General Manager Northern Railway Rajiv Chaudhry, Divisional Railway Manager Firozpur Rajesh Aggarwal and Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Railway Police, Punjab, Sanjeev Kalra.

The pro-Khalistan group has been trying to destabilize law and order in India for a long time. After India banned SFJ’s ‘Referendum 2020’ voter registration websites, the group launched a voter registration App on Google play store earlier this month to commemorate the 25th martyrdom day of Dilawar Singh — the assassin of former Punjab Chief Minister Beant Singh.

In its recent attempt last month the group had declared a $1,25,000 reward for anyone who hoists a Khalistan flag at the Red Fort on Independence Day on August 15.

The SFJ, banned by the MHA in July 2019 for advocating ‘Referendum 2020’, has chosen Punjab, Delhi, and Jammu and Kashmir since July 4 to launch its online voter registration for ‘Referendum 2020’ through different portals but reportedly could not gather support.

The group has used Canadian cyberspace twice for launching its voter registration for the referendum in Delhi and Jammu and Kashmir on the instructions of Pannun, who is among the nine pro-Khalistan activists designated terrorists by the Indian government last month.

SFJ’s key handler Gurpatwant Pannun has been playing a major role in the ‘Referendum 2020’ campaign. His US-based radical Khalistan outfit has urged the Sikhs in India and abroad to support its agenda of ‘Referendum 2020’, which is being promoted by the group to divide India on communal lines.

The SFJ is supported by Pakistan-based handlers to provide money and logistic support to radical Sikh elements in Punjab to carry out subversive activities. The group is headed by Avtar Singh Pannun and Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, who have started advocating Khalistan as well as the online secessionist campaign for the referendum.

However, the SFJ’s agenda has been rejected by the Sikhs across India in spite of the Inter-Services Intelligence-sponsored propaganda on ‘Referendum 2020’. The Pakistani intelligence agency has been backing the malicious SFJ campaign, with a large number of Pakistani Twitter handles tweeting in favour of the exercise.

