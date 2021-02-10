Intense canvassing in TRS for Mayor, Dy Mayor posts

Hyderabad: Merely a day to go for the mayor and deputy mayor election, there is intense canvassing inside TRS for these posts. The post of Mayor is reserved for a woman.

The newly elected women councillors related to the important TRS leaders staking claim to this coveted post. It is said that many Ministers and Senior TRS leaders are canvassing for the newly elected women councillors belonging to Reddy or Kappu community.

TRS Parliamentary leader Dr Keshav Rao is trying hard to get his daughter G. Vijay Laxmi elected for this post. She wins the election from Banjara Hills Division and belongs to BC community.

Sindhu Adarsh Reddy, the daughter of the Senior TRS leader and MLC member Bhopal Reddy too is staking her claim for this coveted post. Her name is doing the round ever since the GHMC elections were concluded.

Similarly, P. Vijaya Reddy, the daughter of CLP leader late P. Janardhan Reddy is also staking her claim for this post.

The current Mayor is also trying to get the support of KTR to elect his wife B. Sridevi for this position. It is also said that Ram Mohan is more interested to have his wife elected to the post of Mayor than to have her elected for Graduate’s seat. He is reported to have the support of KTR.

In view of the multiple claimants for the mayor and deputy mayor posts, KCR announced that the names of both the candidates shall be sent on the Election Day in a sealed envelope.