By News Desk 1 Published: 5th September 2020 11:12 am IST
Intense shelling by Pak along LoC in J&K's Poonch district

Jammu, Sep 5 : Pakistan used small arms and mortars on Saturday to violate ceasefire on the Line of Control (LoC) in three sectors of Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district.

Colonel Devender Anand, spokesman of the Defence Ministry said, “At about 9.15 a.m. today Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and intense shelling with mortars along the LoC in Shahpur, Kirni and Degwar sectors of Poonch district.

“Indian army is retaliating befittingly”.

Pakistan has been violating the bilateral ceasefire on the LoC with impunity this year.

In over 2,730 such ceasefire violations so far, 24 civilians have been killed and over 100 injured.

Dozens of houses, heads of cattle and other civilian facilities have borne the brunt of Pakistan’s hostilities along the LoC in J&K.

