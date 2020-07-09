Inter advance supplementary cancelled, II year students passed

The second year students who have failed will be declared passed and this the Government's decision will benefit 1.47 lakhs students.

By SM Bilal Updated: July 09, 2020, 6:08 pm IST

Hyderabad: Telangana higher education department on announced that all the advanced supplementary Intermediate exams have been cancelled, the second year candidates who have failed will be declared passed.

Telangana education minister P Sabita Indra Reddy on Thursday announced that keeping in view of the present pandemic Covid-19 cases and concern about the student’s health, the Government has taken a decision to cancel the advanced supplementary.

The second-year students who have failed will be declared passed and this the Government’s decision will benefit 1.47 lakhs students.

Categories
Top Stories
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close