Inter advance supplementary cancelled, II year students passed

Hyderabad: Telangana higher education department on announced that all the advanced supplementary Intermediate exams have been cancelled, the second year candidates who have failed will be declared passed.

Telangana education minister P Sabita Indra Reddy on Thursday announced that keeping in view of the present pandemic Covid-19 cases and concern about the student’s health, the Government has taken a decision to cancel the advanced supplementary.

The second-year students who have failed will be declared passed and this the Government’s decision will benefit 1.47 lakhs students.