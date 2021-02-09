Inter exam fee: BIE issues instructions to private colleges in Telangana

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (BIE) has issued instructions to all the private junior colleges in the state not to tag the exam and the tuition fees together.

There are widespread reports that the private and corporate run junior colleges are refusing to collect the Intermediate examination fee unless the students pay the tuition fee as well.

The Board instructed the principals of the private junior colleges to accept the exam fee unconditionally.

The Board has warned them of a strict action against any violation of this directive.

As per the board fee schedule, the regular students of the first and the second year intermediate, the failed candidates (general and vocational) and those candidates who are exempted from the attendance (humanities groups) can pay the exam fee till February 11.

The Intermediate Board examination fee can be paid with a late fee of Rs.100 from February 12 to 22 and with Rs.500 late fee from February 23 to March 2. Similarly, the exam fee can be paid with a late fee of Rs.1000 from March 3 to 9. The students can also pay the exam fee with a late fee of Rs.2000 from March 10 to 16.

First year regular Intermediate fee for general courses would be Rs.480 and for regular vocational courses, it would be Rs.670.