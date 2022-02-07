Inter exams will not be postponed this year:  TSBIE

Hyderabad: Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) has categorically stated that the practical and theoretical annual exams will be held for the current academic year.

The TSBIE officials say that the situation in the current year is better than last year as the educational institutions this year were closed only for 14 days and they are open from February 1 to conduct the physical classes. Under these circumstances, there is neither any question of exams being postponed nor the students being promoted.

The TSBIE Official said that only 45 days of classes were conducted last year due to the COVID pandemic and thus the students were promoted without examinations. The situation however has improved this year. The inter first and second year exams this year will be held this time.

Due to the COVID pandemic, educational institutions across the country were badly affected for the past two years.