Inter-faith prayer held at new army HQ, twitterati laud

A+ A-

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh laid the foundation stone for the Thal Sena Bhawan in the national capital on Friday. A multi-faith prayer was held at the foundation stone laying ceremony of the Thal Sena Bhawan

A multi-faith prayer held at the foundation stone laying ceremony of the Thal Sena Bhawan in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/BwKHCQSFGe — ANI (@ANI) February 21, 2020

Also, present on the occasion was Army Chief General MM Naravane.

“The foundation stone of the Thal Sena Bhawan will work as a source of inspiration for all of us,” Singh said and added that because of our brave soldiers, India is known as a competent nation in the world today.

Approximately 7.5 lakh square meter of the area will be constructed to house the office complex and parking. A total of 6,014 offices will be constructed which will house offices for 1684 officers both military and civilian, and 4330 sub staff.

It will generate minimum 2 lakh hours of skilled and unskilled work and generate jobs for youth.

Here are tweets appreciating the idea of Indian Army

Good, This is the idea of India. We have to learn from Army, there is no discrimination on basis of caste and religion. — Amit Kumar Jain (@Amitjain5633) February 21, 2020

True spirit of India — Zorawar Gill (@ZorawarGill2) February 21, 2020