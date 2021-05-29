Inter second year exams: Faculty seek vaccination before commencement of IPE

Hyderabad: Ahead of inter second year exams that is likely to be held in the month of July, faculty members of junior colleges in Telangana have demanded vaccination before the commencement of Intermediate Public Examination (IPE).

Justifying the demand, the president of Telangana Government Junior Colleges Principals Association KS Rama Rao said that many faculty members had contracted coronavirus and some of them have even succumbed to COVID-19, Times of India reported.

Apart from vaccination, the faculty members also demanded that they should get additional remuneration for inter second year exam duty. It is also demanded that in case of the death of any faculty member due to COVID-19, the kin should receive an ex-gratia of Rs. 50 lakh.

One of the faculty members working in a private junior college in Telangana, Prashanth Kumar said that the Telangana State Board of Intermediate (TSBIE) must take the responsibility of vaccination.

Inter second year exams were postponed due to rise in COVID-19 cases

Inter second year exams were scheduled to begin on May 1. However, due to the surge in COVID-19 cases, the Telangana government has decided to postpone them. A few days back, it has been proposed to conduct the exams in July.

Recently, TSBIE has postponed the practical examination of inter second year students in the wake of the second wave of COVID-19.

Earlier, amid rise in COVID-19 cases, the government of Telangana has not only postponed inter second year exams but also cancelled SSC exams and promoted inter first year students. SSC students have been awarded marks based on their performance in formative assessment conducted by the schools.

Although there is no clarity on how the inter second year exams will be held, the board has earlier announced that the exams will be conducted and future dates will be announced with at least fifteen days’ notice for exams.