1 Mar 2020, Sun Islamic Calender
Inter-state drug gang busted, 6 held in Delhi

Posted by Qayam Published: March 01, 2020, 3:32 pm IST
New Delhi: An inter-state drug syndicate involved in trafficking of Marijuana was busted on Sunday and six people were arrested in connection with the case.

“Six persons involved in trafficking of the consignment of the drug from Odisha to Delhi NCR, which includes the supplier, transporter and the receiver have been arrested,” said Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).

NCB said at least 386 Kgs of Marijuana was seized in the operation from a truck. Apart from the contraband item, two vehicles have also been seized by the enforcement agency.

Source: ANI
